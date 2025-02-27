U.S. economy shows signs of strain from Trump’s tariffs and spending cuts

Economic indicators have been showing signs of mounting stress, with much of the anxiety focused on Trump’s tariffs. This month, he imposed 10% tariffs on Chinese imports and nearly imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico, before offering a one-month reprieve. On Thursday, Trump said the tariffs on Canada and Mexico would go into effect Tuesday and said he would impose an additional 10% tariff on China. The Trump administration is also preparing to impose higher “reciprocal” tariffs on imports as well as levies on cars, semiconductors, and steel and aluminum.