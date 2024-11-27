Wires

US economy grows at solid 2.8% pace in third quarter on consumer spending, exports, unchanged from initial estimate

US economy grows at solid 2.8% pace in third quarter on consumer spending, exports, unchanged from initial estimate.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 27, 2024 at 1:35PM

WASHINGTON — US economy grows at solid 2.8% pace in third quarter on consumer spending, exports, unchanged from initial estimate.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

FBI says it is investigating 'numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents' targeting Trump administration nominees

FBI says it is investigating 'numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents' targeting Trump administration nominees.

Wires

Average rate on a 30-year mortgage eases in the US, though it remains near 7% after recent run-up

Wires

Biden administration urging Ukraine to lower draft age to 18 from 25 to meet manpower needs to stay in fight with Russia