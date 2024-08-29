US economic growth for last quarter is revised up to a solid 3% annual rate

The latest GDP estimate for the April-June quarter included figures that showed that inflation continues to ease while remaining just above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. The central bank's favored inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditures index, or PCE — rose at a 2.5% annual rate last quarter, down from 3.4% in the first quarter of the year. And excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core PCE inflation grew at a 2.7% pace, down from 3.2% from January through March.