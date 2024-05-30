RENO, Nev. — Larry Hicks, a federal judge in Nevada, died after a vehicle struck him near the courthouse in Reno, police said.

Hicks was struck at an intersection Wednesday afternoon, taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said in a news release. The driver cooperated with authorities, and impairment didn't appear to be a factor.

Hicks served as the district attorney in Washoe County from 1974-78 and then joined a law firm, according to an online biography. He was nominated to the U.S. District Court for Nevada by President George W. Bush and sworn in in 2001. He continued to carry a caseload after assuming senior status in 2013.

Hicks was the father of current Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks, whose office released a statement on behalf of the Hicks family.

''Judge Larry Hicks was a deeply admired lawyer and judge, a devoted friend, mentor, and a committed servant to the administration of justice,'' the family said. ''To us, he was first and foremost, a man who put nothing before family. He was a hero in all manners, a loving husband of nearly 59 years, a doting dad, an adoring Papa, and brother. His loss is beyond comprehension.''

Flags will be flown at half-staff over Nevada's federal courthouses, the U.S. District Court said.