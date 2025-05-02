US designates Haitian gangs as a foreign terror organization as experts warn of impact on aid

The coalition that represents more than a dozen gangs was created in September 2023, bringing together two fierce rivals, G-9 and G-Pèp. It was reactivated in late February 2024, with gunmen storming police stations and Haiti's two largest prisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates. The coalition also forced the closure of Haiti's main international airport for nearly three months, a move that prevented former Prime Minister Ariel Henry from returning after an official visit to Kenya.