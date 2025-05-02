US designates Haitian gangs as a foreign terror organization as experts warn of impact on aid

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. on Friday officially designated a powerful gang coalition in Haiti as a foreign terrorist organization, raising concerns the move could deepen the country's humanitarian crisis at a critical time.
The Viv Ansanm coalition, which means ''Living Together,'' joins a list of eight Latin American criminal organizations under that category. Gran Grif, the biggest gang to operate in Haiti's central Artibonite region, also was added to the list, as reported by The Associated Press on Tuesday.
''The age of impunity for those supporting violence in Haiti is over,'' U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement Friday.
The U.S. Department of State warned that ''persons, including American citizens, that engage in certain transactions or activities with these entities, or these individuals may expose themselves to sanctions risk.''
But it's nearly impossible for aid groups and others to avoid dealing with gangs in Haiti.
The Viv Ansanm coalition controls at least 85% of the capital, Port-au-Prince. This forces nonprofits and other groups to negotiate with gangs so they can gain access to communities to provide food, water and other critical supplies.
''The first consequences (of the designation) will be on the humanitarian and international cooperation, which is basically the only thing preventing the people in Haiti from starving,'' said Romain Le Cour, with Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.
The designation comes as Haiti faces record hunger, with more than half of its nearly 12 million inhabitants expected to experience severe hunger through June, and another 8,400 people living in makeshift shelters projected to starve.