ROME — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says there is evidence that North Korea has sent troops to Russia.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says there is evidence that North Korea has sent troops to Russia
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says there is evidence that North Korea has sent troops to Russia.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 23, 2024 at 11:23AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Grand Teton grizzly bear that delighted visitors for decades is killed in a Wyoming vehicle strike
Grand Teton grizzly bear that delighted visitors for decades is killed in a Wyoming vehicle strike.