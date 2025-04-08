US defense secretary credits Panama with improving security cooperation after meeting with president

PANAMA CITY — U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth credited Panama President José Raúl Mulino on Tuesday with improving security cooperation between their nations after the two men met.
Hegseth did not comment as he left the meeting to head to a ribbon cutting for a new U.S.-financed dock on a former U.S. base, but posted a photo of the two men laughing to X.
Hegseth wrote that it was an honor speaking with Mulino.
''You and your country's hard work is making a difference. Increased security cooperation will make both our nations safer, stronger and more prosperous,'' he wrote.
The meeting comes amid tensions over U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated assertions that the United States is being overcharged to use the Panama Canal and that China has influence over its operations. Panama has denied those allegations.
After Hegseth and Mulino spoke by phone in February, the U.S. State Department published on X that an agreement had been reached to not charge U.S. warships to pass through the canal. Mulino publicly denied there was any such deal.
Trump has gone so far as to suggest the U.S. never should have turned the canal over to Panama and that maybe the U.S. should take it back.
The China concern was provoked by a Hong Kong consortium holding a 25-year lease on ports at either end of the canal. The Panamanian government announced that lease was being audited and late Monday concluded that there were irregularities.