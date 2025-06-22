WASHINGTON — US defense chief says America doesn't 'seek war' and didn't target Iranian troops or people.
US defense chief says America doesn't 'seek war' and didn't target Iranian troops or people
US defense chief says America doesn't 'seek war' and didn't target Iranian troops or people.
The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 12:15PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Top US military officer says 3 Iranian nuclear sites sustained 'extremely severe damage and destruction'
Top US military officer says 3 Iranian nuclear sites sustained 'extremely severe damage and destruction.'