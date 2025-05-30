US defender Naomi Girma returns to the USWNT after an eventful year

It's been an eventful year for defender Naomi Girma, who not only moved to a new country but also dealt with an injury before winning a pair of trophies with Chelsea.
Now Girma is back with the U.S. national soccer team for the first time in 2025, looking to build off last year's Olympic success and lay the groundwork for the 2027 Women's World Cup.
''(It's) just fun to be back in the environment together, and for me to get back in the swing of things, and keep building on what I was able to do with the team last year,'' Girma said.
The United States is set to play China on Saturday at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The team then travels to St. Louis to face Jamaica on Tuesday.
Girma was called into January camp with the national team, but left prematurely because of a calf injury.
That same month, Girma became the first woman to command a $1 million transfer fee when she was acquired by Chelsea from the San Diego Wave for $1.1 million.
She dealt with another calf injury she sustained in her debut with Chelsea, but recovered in time to help her team win the Women's Super League and the FA Cup.
Girma said the move to Europe has been a rewarding experience.