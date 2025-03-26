US could run short of money to pay its bills by August without a debt limit deal, CBO says

WASHINGTON — The United States is on track to hit its statutory debt ceiling — the so-called X-date when the country runs short of money to pay its bills— as early as August without a deal between lawmakers and the White House, according to a Congressional Budget Office report Wednesday.
By that time, the government would no longer have enough of a financial cushion to pay all its bills after exhausting its ‘’extraordinary measures’’ the accounting maneuvers used to stretch existing funds.
Washington would risk defaulting on its debt unless Congress and Republican President Donald Trump agree to lift the borrowing limit or abolish the debt ceiling concept altogether.
The debt limit was reinstated Jan. 2, following its suspension by Congress in the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.
‘‘The Treasury has already reached the current debt limit of $36.1 trillion, so it has no room to borrow under its standard operating procedures,‘’ according to the CBO report.
An analysis released on Monday by the Bipartisan Policy Center estimates that the U.S. could run out of cash by mid-July if Congress did not raise or suspend the nation’s debt limit.
Trump had previously demanded that a provision raising or suspending the debt limit — something that his own party routinely resists — be included in legislation to avert the last potential government shutdown. ‘’Anything else is a betrayal of our country,‘’ Trump said in a statement in December. That deal did not address the debt limit.
Experts say an extended default period could result in the loss of millions of jobs and an economic. Government payments to millions of families probably would go unpaid, including to Social Security beneficiaries, veterans and military families. There could be disruptions to operations such as air traffic control and food safety.