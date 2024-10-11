WASHINGTON — US consumer sentiment slips in October on frustration over high prices.
US consumer sentiment slips in October on frustration over high prices
US consumer sentiment slips in October on frustration over high prices.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 11, 2024 at 2:27PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
US is sending a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery to Israel, along with US troops to operate it
US is sending a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery to Israel, along with US troops to operate it.