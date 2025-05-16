WASHINGTON — US consumer sentiment slides to lowest level in 3 years as trade war raises anxiety about inflation.
US consumer sentiment slides to lowest level in 3 years as trade war raises anxiety about inflation
US consumer sentiment slides to lowest level in 3 years as trade war raises anxiety about inflation.
The Associated Press
May 16, 2025 at 2:06PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan steps aside pending outcome of sexual misconduct investigation
International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan steps aside pending outcome of sexual misconduct investigation.