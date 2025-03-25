US consumer confidence tumbles for the 4th consecutive month to a 12-year low

Business

U.S. consumer confidence fell for the fourth straight month as Americans' anxiety about their financial future declined to a 12-year low amid rising concern over tariffs and inflation.

The Associated Press
March 25, 2025 at 2:15PM
An aisle of cleaning products without any customers in a Costco warehouse, March 13, 2025, in Sheridan, Colo. (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell 7.2 points in March to 92.9. Analysts were expecting a decline to a reading of 94.5, according to a survey by FactSet.

The Conference Board’s report Tuesday said that the measure of Americans' short-term expectations for income, business and the job market fell 9.6 points to 65.2. That’s the lowest reading in 12 years. The Conference Board says a reading under 80 can signal a potential recession in the near future.

Consumers' view of current conditions decreased 3.6 points to 134.5.

The consumer confidence index measures both Americans' assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months.

Consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity and is closely watched by economists for signs about how the American consumer is feeling.

