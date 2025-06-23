Wires

US confirms air base in Qatar was targeted by missile attack from Iran and says no casualties are reported

US confirms air base in Qatar was targeted by missile attack from Iran and says no casualties are reported.

The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 6:08PM

WASHINGTON — US confirms air base in Qatar was targeted by missile attack from Iran and says no casualties are reported.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

US confirms air base in Qatar was targeted by missile attack from Iran and says no casualties are reported

US confirms air base in Qatar was targeted by missile attack from Iran and says no casualties are reported.

Wires

Iran says missile barrage on Qatar was same number as bombs used by US on nuclear sites, signaling desire to de-escalate

Wires

Qatar issues statement condemning Iranian attack on air base, says no casualties reported