US coach Mauricio Pochettino says 'We're going to have the possibility to win the World Cup'

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A third straight loss didn't prevent Mauricio Pochettino from thinking big.
''We need to believe. We need to compete like today and for sure we're going to have the possibility to win the World Cup,'' the U.S. coach said after the Americans lost their third straight game, wasting an early lead in a 2-1 defeat to Turkey in a friendly on Saturday.
Jack McGlynn scored 59 seconds in for the U.S., which was missing many regulars as Pochettino revamped his roster following a dismal performance at the CONCACAF Nations League final four in March.
Turkey took advantage of a sloppy defense as Arda Güler and Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored in a 2-minute, 20-second span midway through the first half.
While the U.S. had 60% possession and outshot Turkey 13-11, the Americans dropped to 5-4 under Pochettino, who took over after first-round elimination at last year's Copa America led the U.S. Soccer Federation to fire coach Gregg Berhalter. They have lost three straight for the second time in a year.
''Today, who is going to tell me, oh, we showed lack of, we showed lack of — lack of what today?'' said Pochettino, a 53-year-old from Argentina who coached Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. ''The team showed what (it) needed to show. ... Playing in this way, they are going to win most of the games.''
Coaching a nation that hasn't reached the World Cup semifinals since 1930 or the quarterfinals since 2022, Pochettino changed eight starters from the Nations League loss to Canada in March and kept only left back Max Arfsten, winger Diego Luna and forward Patrick Agyemang.
''Some guys that are coming in — and they're not thinking twice about taking someone on. It's not playing safe. It's like, let's take risks and try to go after this thing,'' said midfielder Tyler Adams, who entered at the start of the second half. ''I think having fresh faces, guys that aren't fearless, young guys, that's going to help us.''