Nation

US, Chinese officials to meet in London next week for new round of trade talks

Senior U.S. administration officials will meet with a Chinese delegation on Monday in London for the next round of trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing, President Donald Trump said Friday.

The Associated Press
June 6, 2025 at 7:50PM

WASHINGTON — Senior U.S. administration officials will meet with a Chinese delegation on Monday in London for the next round of trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing, President Donald Trump said Friday.

The meeting comes after a phone call between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, which the U.S. president described as a ''very positive'' conversation as the two countries attempt to break an impasse over tariffs and global supplies of rare earth minerals.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will represent the U.S. side in the trade talks.

''The meeting should go very well,'' Trump wrote on his social media platform Friday afternoon.

The conversation between Trump and Xi, who lead the world's two biggest economies, lasted about an hour and a half, according to the U.S. president. The Chinese foreign ministry has said Trump initiated the call.

The ministry said Xi asked Trump to ''remove the negative measures'' that the U.S. has taken against China. It also said that Trump said ''the U.S. loves to have Chinese students coming to study in America,'' although his administration has vowed to revoke some of their visas.

___

about the writer

about the writer

SEUNG MIN KIM

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Correction: North Carolina-Shooting story

In a story published Jun. 5, 2025, about shootings at a North Carolina house party, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the $200,000 bond that defendant Garon Nathaniel Killian could have posted on an attempted first-degree murder charge had been revoked by District Court Judge Scott Conrad. The judge actually revoked a combined $100,000 bond previously allowed for Killian in different matters that began in April, according to the Catawba County Clerk of Court's office and court documents.

Nation

US, Chinese officials to meet in London next week for new round of trade talks

Nation

Trump once opened the door to the LGBTQ+ community. Now activists say he's their top threat