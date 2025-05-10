Wires

U.S.-China talks on tariffs have ended and will continue Sunday, says official briefed on the meetings

U.S.-China talks on tariffs have ended and will continue Sunday, says official briefed on the meetings.

The Associated Press
May 10, 2025 at 6:29PM

GENEVA — U.S.-China talks on tariffs have ended and will continue Sunday, says official briefed on the meetings.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

