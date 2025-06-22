US boosts emergency Mideast evacuations and travel warnings after Trump orders strikes in Iran

It also said the evacuation of non-essential personnel at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and consulate in Erbil is continuing. Those staffers had been ordered to leave even before Israel began its military operation in Iran more than a week ago. ''As part of our ongoing effort to streamline operations, additional personnel departed Iraq on June 21 and 22,'' the department said. ''These departures represent a continuation of the process started on June 12.''