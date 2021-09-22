WASHINGTON — US booster campaign gets closer as FDA OKs extra shots of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, others at high risk.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Music Lots of distance for fans — social and otherwise — at Guns N' Roses show at Xcel Energy Center
More from Star Tribune
Music Lots of distance for fans — social and otherwise — at Guns N' Roses show at Xcel Energy Center
More from Star Tribune
Music Lots of distance for fans — social and otherwise — at Guns N' Roses show at Xcel Energy Center
More from Star Tribune
Music Lots of distance for fans — social and otherwise — at Guns N' Roses show at Xcel Energy Center
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune