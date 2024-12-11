US Biathlon officials ignored sexual harassment and abuse of female racers for decades, athletes say

Boutot reported the alleged abuse by Cervenka twice to U.S. Biathlon officials, including in a Jan. 6, 2011, email to Cobb and a U.S. Biathlon board member in which she also expressed concern about Cervenka's inappropriate contact with other young teammates and her worries about retaliation for speaking up. In the email exchange, she was told the issues were serious, but she had to make her complaint public so Cervenka could defend himself.