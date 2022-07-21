Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P, Putnam's Sons)

2. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. "The 6:20 Man" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. "Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

7. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

8. "The It Girl" by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

9. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

10. "It's Not Summer Without You" by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

11. "Tanqueray" by Brandon Stanton and Stephanie Johnson (St. Martin's Press)

12. "The Hotel Nantucket" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

13. "November 9" by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

14. "We'll Always Have Summer" by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

15. "Book Lovers" by Emily Henry (Berkley)

16. "Every Summer After" by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

17. "Atomic Habits" by James Clear (Avery)

18. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry (Berkley)

19. "Things We Never Got Over" by Lucy Score (That's What She Said)

20. "Sparring Partners" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

21. "Rising Tiger" by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

22. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

23. "Heaven's Official Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu, Vol. 3" by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

24. "Thank You for Your Servitude" by Mark Leibovich (Penguin Press)

25. "The Best Is Yet to Come" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)