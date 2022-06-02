1 . "Nightwork" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press) , $14.99

2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam) , $18.00

3 . "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House) , $17.00

4 . "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $16.00

5. "Book Lovers" by Emily Henry (Berkley) , $17.00

6. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) , $16.99

7. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press) , $17.00

8. "Don't Let Me Fall" by Kelsie Rae (Kelsie Rae) , $3.99

9. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $15.00

10. "Clive Cussler's Dark Vector" by Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam's Sons) , $14.99

11. "Atomic Habits" by James Clear (Avery) , $27.00

12. "Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix) , $12.99

13. "Here's the Deal" by Kellyanne Conway (Threshold Editions) , $30.00

14. "Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover (Montlake) , $15.95

15. "The War of Two Queens" by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press) , $31.99

16. "22 Seconds" by James Patterson, Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown) , $29.00

17. "November 9" by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $16.00

18. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry (Berkley) , $16.00

19. "Killing the Killers" by Bill O'Reilly, Martin Dugard (St. Martin's Press) , $30.00

20. "The Summer Place" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria Books) , $28.99

21. "Two Nights in Lisbon" by Chris Pavone (MCD) , $14.99

22. "Finding Me" by Viola Davis (HarperOne) , $28.99

23. "Beach Read" by Emily Henry (Berkley) , $9.99

24. "The Four Agreements" by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen) , $12.95

25. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin) , $18.00