1. "The Real Anthony Fauci" by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse Publishing)

2. "Mercy" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. "The 1619 Project" by Nikole Hannah-Jones, (One World)

4. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

5. "All American Christmas" by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy (Broadside Books)

6. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. "Betrayal" by Jonathan Karl (Dutton)

8. "Will" by Will Smith with Mark Manson (Penguin Press)

9. "The Dark Hours" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

10. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow Cookbooks)

11. "Clive Cussler's The Devil Sea" by Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

12. "Dune" by Frank Herbert (Ace)

13. "Tom Clancy Chain of Command" by Marc Cameron (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

14. "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom (Harper)

15. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

16. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

17. "The Christmas Pig" by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

18. "Better Off Dead" by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

19. "Atomic Habits" by James Clear (Avery)

20. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

21. "Guild Boss" by Jayne Castle (Berkley)

22. "Termination Shock" by Neal Stephenson (William Morrow)

23. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

24. "The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present" by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

25. "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Seuss (Random House)