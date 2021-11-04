1. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

2. "Better Off Dead" by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

3. "Dune" by Frank Herbert (Ace)

4. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. "Going There" by Katie Couric (Little, Brown)

6. "Fizban's Treasury of Dragons" by Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast)

7. "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: MinaLima Edition" by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

8. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow Cookbooks)

9. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

10. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "Renegades" by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen (Crown)

12. "Best Wishes, Warmest Regards" by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy (Black Dog & Leventhal Publishers)

13. "The Christmas Pig" by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

14. "It Ends With US" by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

15. "Not All Diamonds and Rose'" by Dave Quinn (Andy Cohen Books)

16. "Cravings: All Together" by Chrissy Teigen with Adeena Sussman (Clarkson Potter)

17. "Archangel's Light" by Nalini Singh (Berkley)

18. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

19. "Daughter of the Deep" by Rick Riordan (Disney-Hyperion)

20. "Room on the Broom" by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)

21. "State of Terror" by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin's Press)

22. "The Storyteller" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)

23. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

24. "Dragonwatch: Return of the Dragon Slayers" by Brandon Mull (Shadow Mountain Publishing)

25. "Forgiving Pains" by Karen Kingsbury (Atria Books)