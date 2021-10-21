1. "State of Terror" by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin's Press)

2. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

3. "To Rescue the Republic" by Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney (Custom House)

4. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "The Christmas Pig" by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

6. "Midnight in Washington" by Adam Schiff (Random House)

7. "The Storyteller" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)

8. "Silverview" by John le Carre (Viking)

9. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

10. "The Boys" by Ron Howard and Clint Howard (William Morrow)

11. "It Ends With Us″ by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

12. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doer (Scribner)

13. "Rigged" by Mollie Hemingway (Regnery Publishing)

14. "Dune" by Frank Herbert (Ace)

15. "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)

16. "Room on the Broom" by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)

17. "The Last thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

18. "It's Better to Be Feared" by Seth Wickersham (Liveright)

19. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Hoover Ink)

20. "E.R. Nurses" by James Patterson, Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney (Little, Brown)

21. "Little Blue Truck's Halloween" by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

22. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

23. "The Book of Magic" by Alice Hoffman (Simon & Schuster)

24. "Atomic Habits" by James Clear (Avery)

25. "Some Things I Still Can't Tell You: Poems" by Misha Collins (Andrews McMeel Publishing)