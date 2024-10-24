US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

Things To Do

HARDCOVER FICTION

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 24, 2024 at 6:06PM

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. ''The Waiting" bt Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

2. ''Counting Miracles'' by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

3. ''The Book of Bill'' by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

4. ''The Women'' by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)

5. ''Iron Flame'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. ''Intermezzo'' by Sally Rooney (FSG)

7. ''A Christmas Duet" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

8. ''The Stars Are Dying (special ed.)'' by Chloe C. Peñaranda (Bramble)

9. ''Into the Uncut Grass" by Noah/Hahn (One World)

10. ''Bull Moon Rising" by Ruby Dixon (Ace)

11. ''Identity Unknown'' by Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central)

12. ''Lies He Told Me'' by Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown)

13. ''Never Keep" by Peckham/Valenti (Dark Ink)

14. ''Here One Moment'' by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

15. ''The God of the Woods" by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. ''War" by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

2. ''From Here to the Great Unknown" by Presley/Keough (Random House)

3. ''Melania'' by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

4. ''Framed" by Grisham/McCloskey (Doubleday)

5. ''The Message'' by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

6. ''Be Ready When the Luck Happens'' by Ina Garten (Crown)

7. ''Good Energy'' by Casey Means (Avery)

8. ''Revenge of the Tipping Point'' by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

9. ''The Anxious Generation'' by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

10. ''What I Ate in One Year" by Stanley Tucci (Gallery)

11. ''Toxic Empathy" by Allie Beth Stuckey (Sentinel)

12. ''Sonny Boy" by Al Pacino (Penguin Press)

13. ''Confronting the Presidents'' by O'Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin's)

14. ''Life on Svalbard" by Cecilia Blomdahl (DK)

15. ''Good Lookin' Cookin''' by Parton/George (Ten Speed)

____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. ''The Boyfriend" by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. ''Fourth Wing'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. ''How My Neighbor Stole Christmas" by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

4. ''The Housemaid Is Watching'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. ''Haunting Adeline'' by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

6. ''Never Lie'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. ''The Cinnamon Bun Book Store'' by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

8. ''The Inmate'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. ''Demon Copperhead'' by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial)

10. ''The Bridge Kingdom" by Danielle L. Jensen (Del Rey)

11. ''Hunting Adeline" by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

12. ''Lights Out'' by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

13. ''Holly" by Stephen King (Scribner)

14. ''The Perfect Son'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. ''Her Soul to Take" by Harley Laroux (Kensington)

_____

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

