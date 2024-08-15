US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. ''The Book of Bill'' by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)
2. ''The Women'' by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)
3. ''The Coven (special ed.)'' by Harper L. Woods (Bramble)
4. ''Shadow of Doubt" by Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler)
5. ''Hard to Kill'' by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)
6. ''Iron Flame'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
7. ''The Wedding People'' by Alison Espach (Holt)
8. ''The Mercy of Gods" by James S.A. Corey (Orbit)
9. ''Swan Song'' by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
10. ''All the Colors of the Dark'' by Chris Whitaker (Crown)
11. ''The God of the Woods'' by Liz Moore (Riverhead)
12. ''Eruption'' by Crichton/Patterson (Little, Brown)
13. ''The Spellshop'' by Sarah Beth Durst (Bramble)
14. ''You Like It Darker'' by Stephen King (Scribner)
15. ''Arkangel" by James Rollins (Morrow)
____
HARDCOVER NON-FICTION
1. ''The Art of Power" by Nancy Pelosi (Simon & Schuster)
2. ''The Anxious Generation'' by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)
3. ''Over Ruled" by Gorsuch/Nitze (Harper)
4. ''The New Whole30" by Melissa Urban (Rodale)
5. ''Shepherds for Sale'' by Megan Basham (Broadside)
6. ''All in the Family'' by Fred C. Trump (Gallery)
7. ''Practicing the Way'' by John Mark Comer (Waterbrook)
8. ''Ask Not" by Maureen Callahan (Little, Brown)
9. ''The Demon of Unrest'' by Erik Larson (Crown)
10. ''The New Menopause'' by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)
11. ''The Backyard Bird Chronicles'' by Amy Tan (Knopf)
12. ''Autocracy, Inc.'' by Anne Applebaum (Doubleday)
13. ''Love & Whiskey" by Fawn Weaver (Melcher Media)
14. ''Nuclear War'' by Annie Jacobsen (Dutton)
15. ''Catherine, the Princess of Wales" by Robert Jobson (Pegasus)
____
TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS
1. ''Apprentice to the Villain" by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Red Tower)
2. ''It Ends with Us (media tie-in)'' by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
3. ''The Pairing (special 1st ed.)" by Casey McQuiston (Griffin)
4. ''The Housemaid Is Watching'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)
5. ''The Perfect Son" by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)
6. ''Spy X Family, Vol. 12" by Tatsuya Endo (Viz)
7. ''Just for the Summer'' by Abby Jimenez (Forever)
8. ''Never Lie'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)
9. ''If We Were Perfect" by Ana Huang (Bloom)
10. ''Dark Restraint" by Katee Robert (Sourcebooks Casablanca)
11. ''Masters of Death'' by Olivie Blake (Tor)
12. ''Five Brothers'' by Penelope Douglas (Berkley)
13. ''The Inmate'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)
14. ''The Teacher'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)
15. ''Butcher & Blackbird'' by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)
_____
