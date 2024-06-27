HARDCOVER FICTION

1. ''Red Sky Morning'' by Jack Carr (Atria)

2. ''Swan Song'' by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

3. ''Eruption'' by Crichton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

4. ''The Women'' by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)

5. ''Middle of the Night'' by Riley Sager (Dutton)

6. ''Camino Ghosts'' by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. ''The Midnight Feast'' by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

8. ''You Like It Darker'' by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. ''Funny Story'' by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. ''Iron Flame'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

11. ''Sandwich'' by Catherine Newman (Harper)

12. ''Winter Lost'' by Patricia Briggs (Ace)

13. ''James'' by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

14. ''The Wren in the Holly Library (deluxe ltd. ed.)'' by K.A. Linde (Red Tower)

15. ''The Next Mrs. Parrish'' by Liv Constantine (Bantam)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. ''On Call'' by Anthony Fauci (Viking)

2. ''The War on Warriors'' by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

3. ''The Anxious Generation'' by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

4. ''The Demon of Unrest'' by Erik Larson (Crown)

5. ''Burn'' by Kline/Kline (Hachette Go)

6. ''Apprentice in Wonderland'' by Ramin Setoodeh (Harper)

7. ''What This Comedian Said Will Shock You'' by Bill Maher (Simon & Schuster)

8. ''How Leaders Learn'' by David Novak (Harvard Business Review)

9. ''Good Energy'' Casey Means (Avery)

10. ''The Friday Afternoon Club'' by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press)

11. ''Crossing the Desert'' by Payam Zamani (BenBella)

12. ''The Situation Room'' by George Stephanopoulos (Grand Central)

13. ''Practicing the Way'' by John Mark Comer (Waterbrook)

14. ''The New Menopause'' by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

15. ''Why I Believe'' by Henry Cloud (Worthy)

____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. ''The Housemaid Is Watching'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. ''Love Unwritten'' by Lauren Asher (Bloom)

3. ''Not in Love'' by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

4. ''The Housemaid's Secret'' by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

5. ''This Summer Will Be Different'' by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

6. ''Just for the Summer'' by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

7. ''Happy Place'' by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. ''Leather & Lark'' by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

9. ''Butcher & Blackbird'' by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

10. ''The Inmate'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. ''The Teacher'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. ''Never Lie'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. ''The Measure'' by Nikki Erlick (Morrow)

14. ''When the Moon Hatched'' by Sarah A. Parker (Avon)

15. ''Super Fan-Tastic Taylor Swift Coloring & Activity Bookl'' by Jessica Kendall (Design Originals)