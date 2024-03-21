HARDCOVER FICTION

1. ''The Women'' by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)

2. ''Fourth Wing'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. ''Iron Flame'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. ''Empire of the Damned'' by Jay Kristoff (St. Martin's)

5. ''A Fate Inked in Blood'' by Danielle L. Jensen (Del Rey)

6. ''Never Too Late'' by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. ''The Hunter'' by Tana French (Viking)

8. ''The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store'' by James McBride (Riverhead)

9. ''Three-Inch Teeth'' by C.J. Box (Putnam)

10. ''Still See You Everywhere'' by Lisa Gardner (Grand Central)

11. ''House of Flame and Shadow'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

12. ''First Lie Wins'' by Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

13. ''Gothikana'' by Runyx (Bramble)

14. ''Crosshairs'' by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

15. ''Until August'' by Gabriel Barcia Marquez (Knopf)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. ''Rhett & Link Present: The Mythical Cookbook'' by Josh Scherer (Harvest) 2. ''Elevate and Dominate'' by Deon Sanders (13A)

3. ''Blood Money'' by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

4. ''Outlive'' by Peter Attia (Harmony)

5. ''Mostly What Good Does'' by Savannah Guthrie (Thomas Nelson)

6. ''We've Got Issues'' by Phillip C. McGraw (Threshold)

7. ''It's Not You'' by Ramani Durvasula (Open Field)

8. ''I Could Be Wrong, but I Doubt It'' by Phil Robertson (Thomas Nelson)

9. ''The Wager'' by David Grann (Doubleday)

10. ''How to Walk into a Room'' by Emily P. Freeman (HarperOne)

11. ''Supercommunicators'' by Charles Duhigg (Random House)

12. ''The Menopause Brain'' byLisa Mosconi (Avery)

13. ''The House of Hidden Meanings'' by RuPaul (Dey Street)

14. ''Disappointing Affirmations'' by Dave Tarnowski (Chronicle)

15. ''Bad Therapy'' by Abigail Shrier (Sentinel)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. ''A Touch of Chaos'' by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom)

2. ''Happy Place'' by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. ''The Inmate'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. ''The Teacher'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. ''Bride'' by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

6. ''Super Fan-Tastic Taylor Swift Coloring & Activity Book'' by Jessica Kendall (Design Originals)

7. ''One Piece, Vol. 105'' by Eiichiro Oda (Viz)

8. ''Never Lie'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. ''Butcher & Blackbird'' by Brynne Weaver (Zando)

10. ''The Dead Guy Next Door'' by Lucy Score (Bloom)

11. ''Weyward'' by Emilia Hart (Griffin)

12. ''The Housemaid's Secret'' by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

13. ''Wildfire'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)15. ''King of Wrath'' by Ana Huang (Bloom)

14. ''King of Wrath'' by Ana Huang (Bloom)

15. ''One Piece: Ace's Story: The Magna, Vol. 1'' by Sho Hinata et al. (Viz)