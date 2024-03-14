HARDCOVER FICTION

1. ''The Women'' by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)

2. ''Fourth Wing'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. ''Never Too Late" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. ''Iron Flame'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. ''The Hunter" by Tana French (Viking)

6. ''A Fate Inked in Blood'' by Danielle L. Jensen (Del Rey)

7. ''Three-Inch Teeth'' by C.J. Box (Putnam)

8. ''The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store'' by James McBride (Riverhead)

9. ''The Sunlit Man" by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

10. ''House of Flame and Shadow'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

11. ''First Lie Wins'' by Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

12. ''Gothikana'' by Runyx (Bramble)

13. ''Crosshairs'' by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

14. ''Listen for the Lie" by Amy Tintera (Celadon)

15. ''Wandering Stars'' by Tommy Orange (Knopf)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. ''Blood Money'' by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

2. ''We've Got Issues'' by Phillip C. McGraw (Threshold)

3. ''The House of Hidden Meanings" by RuPaul (Dey Street)

4. ''Protect Your Peace" by Trent Shelton (Hay House)

5. ''Mostly What Good Does'' by Savannah Guthrie (Thomas Nelson)

6. ''Bad Therapy'' by Abigail Shrier (Sentinel)

7. ''Slow Productivity" by Cal Newport (Portfolio)

8. ''The Wager'' by David Grann (Doubleday)

9. ''Worthy'' by Jamie Kern Lima (Hay House)

10. ''Supercommunicators'' by Charles Duhigg (Random House)

11. ''Outlive" by Peter Attia (Harmony)

12. ''The Holy Grail of Investing'' by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster)

13. ''Burn Book'' by Kara Swisher (Simon & Schuster)

14. ''Oath and Honor" by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown)

15. ''Joyfull'' by Radhi Devlukia-Shetty (Simon Element)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. ''The Inmate" by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. ''Happy Place" by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. ''The Teacher'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. ''Bride'' by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

5. ''My Hero Academia, Vol. 37" by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

6. ''Super Fan-Tastic Taylor Swift Coloring & Activity Book'' by Jessica Kendall (Design Originals)

7. ''Never Lie'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. ''Weyward'' by Emilia Hart (Griffin)

9. ''This Could Be Us" by Kennedy Ryan (Forever)

10. ''Swift and Saddled" by Lyla Sage (Dial)

11. ''Butcher & Blackbird'' by Brynne Weaver (Zando)

12. ''The Housemaid's Secret'' by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

13. ''Wildfire'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

14. ''The Five-Star Weekend'' by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

15. ''King of Wrath'' by Ana Huang (Bloom)

_____