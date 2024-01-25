HARDCOVER FICTION

1. ''Iron Flame'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. ''Fourth Wing'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. ''The Fury'' by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

4. ''The Heavan & Earth Grocery Store'' by James McBride (Riverhead)

5. ''First Lie Wins'' by Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

6. ''Holmes, Marple & Poe'' by Patterson/Sitts (Little, Brown)

7. ''Emily Wide's Map of the Otherlands'' by Heather Fawcett (Del Rey)

8. ''Sanctuary of the Shadow'' by Aurora Ascher (Red Tower)

9. ''The Little Liar'' by Mitch Albom (Harper)

10. ''The Exchange'' by John Grisham (Doubleday)

11. ''Upside Down'' by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

12. ''Tom Lake'' by Ann Patchett (Harper)

13. ''The Covenant of Water'' by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

14. ''The Edge'' by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

15. ''The Atlas Complex'' by Olivie Blake (Tor Books)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. ''Breaking Free from Broke'' by George Kamel (Ramsey)

2. ''Practicing the Way'' by John Mark Comer (WaterBrook)

3. ''Come Hungry'' by Melissa Ben-Ishay (William Morrow)

4. ''Oath and Honor'' by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown)

5. ''The Creative Act'' by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

6. ''The Wager'' by David Grann (Doubleday)

7. ''Outlive'' by Peter Attia (Harmony)

8. ''Black Liturgies'' by Cole Arthur Riley (Convergent)

9. ''How to Know a Person'' by David Brooks (Random House)

10. ''The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory'' by Tim Alberta (Harper)

11. ''I Survived Capitalism and All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt'' by Madeline Pendleton (Doubleday)

12. ''Learning to Love Midlife'' by Chip Conley (Little, Brown Spark)

13. ''Lead with Prayer'' by Skoog/Greer/Doolittle (FaithWords)

14. ''The Woman in Me'' by Britney Spears (Gallery)

15. ''Hidden Potential'' by Adam Grant (Viking)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. ''Icebreaker'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. ''Midnight Ruin" by Katee Robert (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

3. ''Throne of Glass'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

4. ''Wildfire'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

5. ''The Worst Best Man'' by Lucy Score (Bloom)

6. ''House of Sky and Breath'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

7. ''All Good People Here'' by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

8. ''Never Lie'' by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. ''The Housemaid's Secret'' by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

10. ''King of Wrath'' by Ana Huang (Bloom)

11. ''The Assassin's Blade'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

12. ''Crown of Midnight'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

13. ''Too Late'' by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

14. ''Just the Nicest Couple'' by Mary Kubica (Park Row)

15. ''What Moves the Dead'' by T. Kingfisher (Tor Nightfire)