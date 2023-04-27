HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Simply Lies" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. ''Hello Beautiful'' by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

3. ''Dark Angel'' by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

4. ''It Ends with Us'' by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

5. ''Hang the Moon'' by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

6. ''Where Are the Children Now?'' by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

7. ''Things I Wish I Told My Mother'' by Patterson/DiLallo (Little, Brown)

8. ''Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow'' by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

9. ''City of Dreams'' by Don Winslow (William Morrow)

10. ''Romantic Comedy'' by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House)

11. ''Homecoming'' by Kate Morton (Mariner)

12. ''Countdown'' by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)

13. ''I Will Find You'' by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

14. ''Demon Copperhead'' by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

15. ''Remarkably Bright Creatures'' by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco Press)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. ''You Can't Joke About That'' by Kat Timpf (Broadside)

2. ''The Wager'' by David Grann (Doubleday)

3. ''Meals She Eats'' by Sullivan/Sullivan (Alpha)

4. ''Tasting History'' by Max Miller (Simon Element)

5. ''Outlive'' by Peter Attia (Harmony)

6. ''Rachael's Good Eats'' by Rachael Devaux (Griffin)

7. ''The Creative Act'' by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

8. ''So God Made a Mother'' by Leslie Means (Tyndale Momentum)

9. ''The Wisdom of the Bullfrog'' by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

10. ''I'm Glad My Mom Died'' by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

11. ''The Return of the Gods'' by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

12. ''The Love Stories of the Bible Speak'' by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

13. ''Truly Simple'' by Kristin Cavallari (Rodale)

14. ''Spare'' by Prince Harry (Random House)

15. ''Adrenal Transformation Protocol'' by Isabella Wentz (Avery)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. ''The Russian'' by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing

2. ''Two Alone'' by Sandra Brown (Mira)

3. ''Suspects'' by Danielle Steel (Dell)

4. ''Legacy'' by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

5. ''Death of the Black Widow'' by Patterson/Barker (Grand Central Publishing)

6. ''Mercy'' by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. ''The Jensens of Colorado'' by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. ''Save It for Sunday'' by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. ''Tom Clancy: Zero Hour'' by Don Bentley (Berkley)

10. ''Getting Even'' by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

11. ''The Last House Guest'' by Megan Miranda (S&S/Rucci)

12. ''Then You Came Along'' by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

13. ''Someday with You'' by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

14. ''Wrangling the Rancher'' by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)

15. ''Ready for Marriage'' by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. ''The Last Thing He Told Me'' by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

2. ''It Starts with Us'' by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

3. ''Never Never'' by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

4. ''Heart Bones'' by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

5. ''Icebreaker'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

6. ''The Housemaid'' by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

7. ''Things We Hide from the Light'' by Lucy Score (Bloom)

8. ''Twisted Love'' by Ana Huang (Bloom)

9. ''Run, Rose, Run'' by Patterson/Parton (Grand Central Publishing)

10. ''The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue'' by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

11. ''The Four Winds'' by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

12. ''The Stranger in the Lifeboat'' by Mitch Albom (Harper)

13. ''Crying in H Mart'' by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

14. ''Yours Truly'' by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

15. ''The It Girl'' by Ruth Ware (Scout)