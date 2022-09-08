Tap the bookmark to save this article.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Carrie Soto Is Back" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

2. "The Ink Black Heart" by Robert Galbraith (Muholland)

3. "Other Birds" by Sarah Addison Allen (St. Martin's Press)

4. "All Good People Here" by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

5. "The 6:20 Man" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "The Challenge" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. "Overkill" by Sandra Brown ( Grand Central Publishing)

8. "Girl, Forgotten" by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

9. "The Hotel Nantucket" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

10. "Babel" by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

11. "Shattered" by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

12. "Sparring Partners" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

13. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

14. "Daisy Darker" by Alice Feeney (Flatiron)

15. "Wrong Place Wrong Time" by Gillian McAllister (William Morrow)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

2. "The Great Reset" by Alex Jones (Skyhorse Publishing)

3. "Breaking History" by Jared Kushner (Broadside)

4. "The Rise of Women and Wealth" by Cindy Couyoumjian (Greenleaf)

5. "The God of the Way" by Kathie Lee Gifford (Thomas Nelson)

6. "Diana, William, and Harry" by Patterson/Mooney (Little, Brown)

7. "Crazy Joy" by Mary Katherine Backstrom (Worthy)

8. "Global Class" by McDaniel/Wehage (Benbella/Holt)

9. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brene Brown (Random House)

10. "We Never Die" by Matt Fraser (Gallery)

11. "Dungeons & Dragons: Spelljammer" (Wizards of the Coast)

12. "Operation Pineapple Express" by Scott Mann (Simon & Schuster)

13. "The Return" by Dick Morris (Humanix)

14. "Path Lit by Lightning" by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)

15. "Created Equal" by Ben Carson (Center Street)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Vintage)

2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "2 Sisters Detective Agency" by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "Sons of Thunder" by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

5. "Clive Cussler's The Devil's Sea" by Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

6. "Nothing to Lose" by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)

7. "Secrets" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

8. "To the River's End" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. "Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates" by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

10. "The Next Accident" by Lisa Gardner ( Bantam)

11. "Rich Dad Poor Dad" by Robert T. Kiyoski (Plata)

12. "Fire & Blood" (media tie-in) by Martin/Wheatley (Bantam)

13. "Phantom Game" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

14. "Tracking a Killer" by Elizabeth Goddard (Love Inspired Suspense)

15. "Trusting Her Amish Heart" by Cathy Liggett (Love Inspired)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Verity″ by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "Reminders of Him″ by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

3. "Love on the Brain" by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

4. "Feeding Littles and Beyond" by Ali Maffucci (Avery)

5. "The 2023 Old Farmer's Almanac" by Old Farmer's Almanac (Old Farmer's Almanac)

6. "Book Lovers" by Emily Henry (Berkley)

7. "The Lost Girls of Willowbrook" by Ellen Marie Wiseman (Kensington)

8. "The Ninth Month" by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "Every Summer After" by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

10. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "Things We Never Got Over" by Lucy Score (Bloom)

12. "The Love Hypothesis″ by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

13. "Where the Crawdads Sing" (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

14. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

15. "Fire & Blood" (media tie-in) by Martin/Wheatley (Bantam)