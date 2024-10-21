ANKARA, Turkey — U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, accused by Turkey of terrorism, has died, officials and friends say.
U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, accused by Turkey of terrorism, has died, officials and friends say
U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, accused by Turkey of terrorism, has died, officials and friends say.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 21, 2024 at 9:08AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht
Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht.