U.S. backup Oettinger outplaying starter Hellebuyck in NHL playoffs with Stars up 3-1 over Jets

DALLAS — Winnipeg Jets fans have showered Jake Oettinger with chants referring to his role as the USA Hockey backup goalie to Connor Hellebuyck during the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this year.
Well, that ''U.S. backup'' has Dallas on the verge of its third consecutive trip to the Western Conference Final. Oettinger has mostly outplayed Hellebuyck throughout these NHL playoffs and in the second-round Western Conference series that the Stars lead 3-1 over the top-seeded Jets.
''Not personal at all. Just trying to beat a good team. There's a lot of other things going on other than me versus Connor,'' Oettinger said after his 31-save performance in a 3-1 win at home in Game 4. ''He's been good and gave them a chance to win, and I'm expecting his best game of the season next game.''
That will be Game 5 in Winnipeg on Thursday night, the first opportunity for the Stars to close out the series.
The 26-year-old Dallas goalie is 7-4 with a .917 save percentage this postseason, allowing 10 goals the past five games. The latest was one he probably should have stopped in Game 4, but the puck slid under his legs for a tying goal a minute into the second period.
''Great response ... unflappable. Our history with him, there was no panic on the bench. They knew that with Jake, that one goal like that, it wasn't going to bleed into four or five, that he had the mental toughness to recover quickly,'' Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Wednesday. ''And he did, and he was our best player the rest of the way.''
Hellebuyck's postseason troubles
While Hellebuyck is the odds-on favorite to win his third Vezina Trophy, that award is for the top goalie of the regular season. It has been another difficult postseason so far for the Michigan-born goalie who turns 32 on Monday — which would be the day of a Game 7 at home that the Jets would have to force for a chance to advance.