US-backed Israeli company's spyware used to target European journalists, Citizen Lab finds

The Citizen Lab's report today also revealed a third case, of a ''prominent European journalist,'' who asked to remain anonymous, but is connected to the Italian cluster by forensic evidence unearthed by researchers at the laboratory, which is run out of the Munk School at the University of Toronto. The Citizen Lab, which has analyzed all the devices, said the attack came via iMessage, and that Apple has patched the vulnerability. Apple did not respond immediately to requests for comment.