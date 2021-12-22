WASHINGTON — US authorizes first COVID-19 pill, a Pfizer drug that can be taken at home to reduce hospitalizations, deaths.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety 'Bachelorette' Michelle Young chooses Nayte Olukoya, who promises: 'I'm moving to Minnesota'
More from Star Tribune
Variety 'Bachelorette' Michelle Young chooses Nayte Olukoya, who promises: 'I'm moving to Minnesota'
More from Star Tribune
Variety 'Bachelorette' Michelle Young chooses Nayte Olukoya, who promises: 'I'm moving to Minnesota'
More from Star Tribune
Variety 'Bachelorette' Michelle Young chooses Nayte Olukoya, who promises: 'I'm moving to Minnesota'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune