US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)
2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)
4. Butler by Salena Zito, narrated by Helen Wynn (Center Street)
5. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)
6. A People's History of the United States by Howard Zinn, narrated by Jeff Zin (HarperAudio)
7. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)