US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)
2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)
4. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
5. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)
6. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)
7. What Could Go Wrong? by Scott Z. Burns, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)