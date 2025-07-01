US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)
2. What Could Go Wrong? by Scott Z. Burns, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)
3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
4. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)
5. Big Dumb Eyes by Nate Bargatze, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)
6. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)
7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)