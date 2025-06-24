US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)
2. What Could Go Wrong? by Scott Z. Burns, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)
3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
4. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)
5. A Random Walk Down Wall Street, 12th Edition by Burton G. Malkiel, narrated by George Guidall (Recorded Books)
6. Big Dumb Eyes by Nate Bargatze, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)
7. Early American Sex Scandals by Cassandra Good and The Great Courses, narrated by Cassandra Good (Audible Originals)