US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)
2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, narrated by Jake Tapper (Penguin Audio)
4. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)
5. How Countries Go Broke by Ray Dalio, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
6. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)
7. Big Dumb Eyes by Nate Bargatze, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)