US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)
2. Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, narrated by Jake Tapper (Penguin Audio)
3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
4. Pillars of Creation by Richard Panek, narrated by Ray Porter (Little, Brown & Company)
5. Mindful Walking with Headspace: Walks to Recenter by Headspace and Audible Sleep, narrated by Dora Kamau, Kessonga Giscombe, Eve Lewis Prieto and Rosie Acosta (Audible Originals)
6. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)
7. Big Dumb Eyes by Nate Bargatze, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)