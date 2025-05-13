US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)
2. Big Dumb Eyes by Nate Bargatze, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)
3. My Next Breath by Jeremy Renner, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)
4. Matriarch by Tina Knowles, narrated by the author, Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly Rowland and Angie Beyincé (Random House Audio)
5. Undeniable by Cameron Hanes, narrated by Andrew D. Huberman, Ph.D., and the author (Macmillan Audio)
6. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
7. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)