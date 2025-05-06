US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)
2. My Next Breath by Jeremy Renner, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)
3. Embrace Discomfort by Michael Easter, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)
4. Matriarch by Tina Knowles, narrated by the author, Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly Rowland and Angie Beyincé (Random House Audio)
5. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
6. I Wish Someone Had Told Me . . . by Dana Perino, narrated by the author, Stephanie Gish and Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
7. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)