US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)
2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. Matriarch by Tina Knowles, narrated by the author, Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly Rowland and Angie Beyincé (Random House Audio)
4. The Sleeping World: Rainforest Lounging with a Sloth by Mumble Media and Audible Sleep, narrated by Cynthia Kimola (Audible Originals)
5. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)
6. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)
7. The Next Conversation by Jefferson Fisher, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)