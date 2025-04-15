US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)
2. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)
3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
4. Fight by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, narrated by Joe Knezevich (HarperAudio)
5. The Next Conversation by Jefferson Fisher, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
6. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)
7. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)