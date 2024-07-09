Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Ask Not by Maureen Callahan, narrated by Gabra Zackman (Little, Brown & Company)

5. On Call by Anthony Fauci, M.D., narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

7. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson, narrated by Will Patton and the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. The Primal Hunter 9: A LitRPG Adventure by Zogarth, narrated by Travis Baldree (Aethon Audio)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

3. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

4. Echo Road by Kendra Elliot and Melinda Leigh, narrated by Teri Schnaubelt and Christina Traister (Brilliance Audio)

5. Eruption by Michael Crichton and James Patterson, narrated by Scott Brick (Little, Brown & Company)

6. Red Sky Mourning by Jack Carr, narrated by Ray Porter (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Reckless by Lauren Roberts, narrated by Cecily Bednar Schmidt, Chase Brown and Jared Zeus (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The Coldest Case: The Past Has a Long Memory by James Patterson, Aaron Tracy and Ryan Silbert, narrated by Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter, Beau Bridges, Greta Lee, Kevin Pollak, Jordan Bridges, Terrence Terrell, Patton Oswalt and full cast (Audible Originals)

9. Bluebeard by Jim Clemente and Peter McDonnell, performed by Joseph Fiennes, Karen David, Holt McCallany, Adrian Pasdar and full cast (Audible Originals)

10. The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman and Ina Marie Smith (Hachette UK - Bookouture)