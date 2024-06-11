Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski (Thought Catalog Books)

5. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

6. The War on Warriors by Pete Hegseth, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

7. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson, narrated by Will Patton and the author (Random House Audio)

10. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD, and Bill Gifford - contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Leather & Lark by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Eric Nolan (Zando)

2. Eruption by Michael Crichton and James Patterson, narrated by Scott Brick (Little, Brown & Company)

3. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

4. Crossroads by Devney Perry, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Connor Crais (Brilliance Audio)

5. You Like It Darker by Stephen King, narrated by Will Patton and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

7. Mad Love by Wendy Walker, performed by Julia Whelan, Alexis Bledel, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Finn Wittrock, Damon Daunno and Elizabeth Evans (Audible Originals)

8. Funny Story by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

9. The Safe Man by Michael Connelly and Terrill Lee Lankford, performed by Jack Quaid, Titus Welliver and full cast (Audible Originals)

10. The Accidental Dating Experiment by Lauren Blakely, performed by Andi Arndt and Jacob Morgan (Audible Originals)