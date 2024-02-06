Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

3. Plan Your Year Like a Millionaire by Rachel Rodgers, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

4. The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski (Thought Catalog Books)

5. A Quiet Life in 7 Steps by Susan Cain, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

6. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, narrated by Michelle Williams and Britney Spears - introduction (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant, narrated by the author, Maurice Ashley, R. A. Dickey, Evelyn Glennie, Sara Maria Hasbun, Francis Idehen, Alison Levine, Benny Lewis, Kari Louhivuori, Nelli Louhivuori, Brandon Payne, Richard Pine, Gil Winch and full cast (Penguin Audio)

8. The Amish Wife by Gregg Olsen, narrated by James Daniel Burkdoll (Brilliance Audio)

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

10. Can't Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

Fiction

1. House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas, performed by Elizabeth Evans (Audible Studios)

2. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Penguin Audio)

3. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

4. We Play Games by Sarah A. Denzil, performed by Billie Piper, Dan Stevens, Shane Zaza, Avita Jay, Felicity Duncan, David Holt and Sarah Whitehouse (Audible Originals)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

6. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

7. House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J. Maas, performed by Elizabeth Evans (Audible Studios)

8. The Bad Weather Friend by Dean Koontz, narrated by Ray Chase (Brilliance Audio)

9. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride, narrated by Dominic Hoffman (Penguin Audio)

10. Butcher & Blackbird by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Joe Arden and Lucy Rivers (Blue Nose Publishing)